Monitoring Sunday-Monday snow system

Decent weather will be in the area tonight and tomorrow before conditions take a turn for the tail end of the weekend.

Southwesterly winds will drive in milder temperatures for Saturday, with high temperatures in the low 50s for many areas before a low pressure system drives in bringing significant snow for Sunday/ Monday.

Light rain showers will develop overnight Saturday into Sunday mainly south, as snow develops early in the day mainly north at first. Eventually as the day goes on, all precipitation will change over to snow. Heavy bursts of snow embedded within the system could dump significant totals. Right now many models are going back and forth on the exact placement of the heaviest bands, but the general consensus is keeping most of north-central Wisconsin in the 5-10" range, with isolated 12"+ totals. Along with heavy snow, very strong winds will pick up Sunday and last for the next two days. Blowing snow in rural areas could lead to near white-out conditions, use an abundance of caution if traveling on Monday.

Temps will take a tumble after the snow system pushes through, keeping us in a rut of 30s for the first half of next week.

Keep an eye on your weather alerts as we fine-tune the forecast as we get closer to Sunday as the totals will likely change with time if the system track shifts.



Stay safe & have a great holiday weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk April 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the western U.S. Eleven cities reported new record high temperatures for the date, including Bakersfield CA with a reading of 95 degrees, their warmest for so early in the season. Pocatello ID warmed from a record low of 19 above to an afternoon high of 63 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)