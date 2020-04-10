Marshfield Clinic Health System starts ‘Superhero Friday’s’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local hospital is doing its part to put a smile on everyone's face.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is doing 'Superhero Friday's' where all employees wear something related to a superhero. Whether that's a t-shirt or even a cape. Members of the community have been supportive of health care providers, so this is a chance for them to give back by reminding patients who walk through the door that each doctor and nurse is there to help you through it all.

"We came to work one day and saw a message written on our sidewalk outside that said heroes work here and none of us really feel like heroes but it's really nice for the community to be encouraging us because when we signed up for health care we didn't really sign up to be in the line of fire so to speak," Vicky Baker, a Doctor for Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

She also says we all can be heroes during this time by staying home especially when you're sick.