JEM Productions to support Wausau Boys & Girls Club during virtual concert

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- JEM Productions is hosting another concert this Saturday.

The virtual concert series has had thousands of views since it first started a few weeks ago.

Money raised will go to the Wausau area Boys & Girl's Club.

The organization has served more than 3,000 meals and snacks for kids in the last 17 days.

"We have had a tremendous amount of support from community members and local businesses to make this possible so we thank you from all of us at the Boys and Girls club and we hope you enjoy the show rock on," said Cassandra Ambrosius the communications director for the Boys and Girls Club in Wausau.

The concert will be filmed and shown at 7 p.m. on the JEM Production Facebook page