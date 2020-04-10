Happy Easter from the Wake Up Wisconsin crew!

While many of us won't be with our loved ones this Easter due to COVID-19, the Wake Up crew wanted to share some throwback Easter pictures to spread some joy!

Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Neena Pacholke was the Easter Bunny in a 2nd grade school play, "The Easter Bunny That Overslept."

Neena Pacholke as the "Easter Bunny" in 2nd grade play

Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Josh Gregory said he was pretty scared of the Easter Bunny as a kid. In the picture below, despite not being able to see the tears, Josh did admit to crying while on the bunny's lap.

Josh Gregory sitting with the Easter Bunny

Wake Up Wisconsin's Chase McNamara loved getting toys from the Easter Bunny, like his power rangers toy below!

Chase McNamara enjoying his Easter toys!

From all of us to you, we want to wish you a safe and happy Easter!