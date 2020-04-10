Guild asks for charge dismissal

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) -- Rhinelander's city administrator, charged with misconduct in public office, is asking a judge to dismiss the case.

Online court records indicate Daniel Guild has hired a new attorney, Kevin St. John, who filed a motion this week asking the charge against Guild be dismissed.

The 40-year-old Guild was arrested March 9 after a months-long investigation into alleged open records irregularities at city hall. Guild has been charged with one low-level felony, Misconduct in Public Office and Fail to Perform Known Duty.

A new judge has been assigned to the case, Price County Circuit Judge Kevin Klein. Guild remains free on signature bond and has been given paid administrative leave by the city through April 13.

The common council is scheduled to meet next Monday evening at 6 p.m. and is likely to talk about his leave at that meeting.