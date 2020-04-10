Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Marathon County Circuit Court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers is looking for applicants for the Marathon County Circuit Court - Branch 1, he announced Friday.

The appointment will fill the vacancy left by Judge Jill Falstad's resignation, which is effective July 3 of this year.

The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2021.

The application to apply can be found on Gov. Evers’ website by clicking "Apply to Serve."

Applications must be received by May 4, 2020. Completed applications must be sent to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Potential applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.