Fazoli’s donates food to nursing care workers

It was a good deed on good Friday.

Fazoli's Italian restaurant in Wausau, decided Friday that they were going to spread a little positivity out in the community.

The recipients, the workers at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.

"Every day it was sad news, sad news, sad news," said Fazoli's General Manager Debbie Graff. "I thought today is good Friday, lets have some good news instead of all this sad, sad news. Maybe we can bring some joy over there today. "

And they did, by donating several platters full of spaghetti as well as fettuccine alfredo and of course, breadsticks. Much to the employee's excitement.

"They were all knocking on the windows when I was out there, they saw the boxes and recognized the logo and knew that it was breadsticks out there," said Graff.

"The man that took the food said that he was pretty sure he wasn't going to make it to the break room with the food. So that made me feel pretty good."

Now, Graff is issuing a friendly challenge to other area restaurants to make their own donations to those that are hard at work.

"Then we'll see that in Wausau we're all in this together," said Graff. "In the United States, we're all in this together and this isn't going away anytime soon. So Maybe this is the start of something good that we can do out of this."