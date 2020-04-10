Decent weather for today and tomorrow

Today: Scattered clouds in the morning, then a fair amount of sun.

High: 45 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 30 Wind: Light and Variable

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal.

High: 53 Wind: SW around 10

The weather will be fairly nice for today and tomorrow, then late in the weekend a big storm could bring Winter back into the region.

A few flurries might still be flying in the Northwoods early on today and we will have some scattered clouds, then a fair amount of sun should develop by midday and into the afternoon. The sun will help warm temps into the mid 40s. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but still noticeable at 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest. Quiet weather will continue for tonight and tomorrow as well. There will be a few more clouds in the sky on Saturday but high temps should still be warmer, topping out in the low to mid 50s. There is a small chance of a brief shower or two in the far southern parts of the area late Saturday, otherwise the weather should be dry.

Sunday is when things will change. The weather will start out dry in the morning then some rain and snow will develop in the afternoon as a strong low pressure system moves in from the southwest. It will become breezy and highs will only reach the low 40s. In the evening the rain/snow mix will change over to all snow and continue into Monday morning. By the time the snow ends around midday on Monday there could be 5 to 10 inches accumulation in many spots around northcentral Wisconsin. The weather will be quite windy on Monday as well with high temps only in the mid 30s.

Chilly weather will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s. There will also be some passing flurries or light snow showers through the middle of next week. On Thursday and Friday we should have partly cloudy skies with temps slowly warming up. Highs should rise into the low 40s on Thursday and into the mid 40s on Friday.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 10-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Heavy snow affected the Colorado Rockies during April 10-11, as up to 30 inches of snow affected the mountains around Denver. In the Denver metro area, 10-15 inches of snow accumulated.