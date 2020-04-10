Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Closes All Recreation Sites In Virus Response

(WXPR Public Radio) -- Recreation sites on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will stay closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forest made the announcement Friday morning.

The order closes trails, picnic sites, boat landings, restrooms, and all camping on the Forest until further notice.

“We’re more acting on the potential for those crowded conditions,” said spokesperson Hilary Markin. “We have seen an increase in some areas, but it’s more, we’re delaying the opening, and then, we’ll be monitoring the situation and adjusting accordingly.”

About 1.5 million acres of “general forest,” including forest roads, remains open for hiking, biking, and driving.

“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever. Let’s all do our part to ensure we are keeping ourselves, our families and our communities safe by being prepared and recreating responsibly,” said Forest Supervisor Paul Strong in a statement.

The Forest’s announcement comes one day after Gov. Tony Evers closed 40 state parks and other properties, mostly in southern Wisconsin.