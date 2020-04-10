Bucks establishing emergency relief fund for part-time employees

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to help the part-time employees of Fiserv Forum affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund, administered by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation with support from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, will also help Levy, Fiserv Forum’s food and beverage provider; ABM, the arena’s housekeeping employer; Reef Parking and SP+, the Deer District’s parking partners; and Menominee Nation Arena, home of the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, during this unprecedented time.

So far the Bucks have provided $500,000 in financial assistance to part-time employees, with another $500,000 coming through the relief fund.

“Our part-time arena staff is there for us day in and day out, and we want to be there for them during this tumultuous time,” said Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. “We are thankful for the generous financial support by every Bucks player, team management and team ownership for these deserving employees, and we will look to continue to raise additional funds for this relief effort.”

Those interested in donating to the Bucks Emergency Relief Fund please visit, Bucks.com/EmergencyReliefFund.