Area hair stylists weigh-in on styling during Safer-at-Home order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Under Governor Tony Evers Safer-at-Home order, one thing that's difficult to do during a pandemic go to a hair salon.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic hair salons across the nation are closed but many of us are starting to notice split ends, grown out roots or showing grays and while it may be tempting fix them yourself, experts say you may want to hold off.

But Owner of Sapphire Salon in Wausau, Kelsey Lottice says "step away from the scissors and the at-home hair color."

However, doing your hair on your own could be a problem instead of a solution.

"With at-home hair colors, a lot of them aren't that good for your hair, I think it's just going to cause more problems when everybody can get back to the salon," said Kelsey.

But we can do our part to prepare for when this is all over. She suggests watching YouTube tutorials for new hairstyles to over up grown out roots and grays. So instead of trying to get an at-home appointment the best thing you can do is wait it out.

"Guys or gals with shorter haircuts you're probably getting shaggy right about now ladies that color their hair probably have roots growing out right now and I think the biggest thing is it's okay to embrace it right now," said Kelsey.

While salons may be closed you can still support them by buying hair care products or gift cards for the time being.



