Another ‘Tiger King’ episode to be released Sunday

For all you cool cats and kittens out there, more "Tiger King" is on the way!

Netflix announced it's bringing back its widely talked about docuseries for one more episode, with special host, comedian Joel McHale.

The episode will start streaming Sunday. The after-show style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkamn and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The series had 34 million views in the first 10 days of its release, in the United States.