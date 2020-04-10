A local health system is implementing ‘telehealth’ for daily routine exams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hospitals across the nation are trying to stay on top of COVID-19 all while still taking patients for routine exams, but an area hospital is using technology to their advantage.

In order to keep the number of people in a building down the Marshfield Clinic Health System is implementing 'telehealth' a method used to see patients from home. The way it works is pretty simple, a doctor or nurse will email you a link to video chat and do the exam through there.

"We don't want them to miss out on their health care and so Marshfield Clinic has been working very hard to implement telehealth which is a video conferencing that we can do with patients in their home and we're also instituting phone call visits, we've done it with several folks some of them are older and they love it," Vicky Baker, a Doctor for Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

Since 'telehealth' has had a great response, officials hope to keep this method in place even after all of this is over.