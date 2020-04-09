Wood Co. police, fire crews put on parade to thank health workers

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Doctors, nurses and staff at two area hospitals got a heroes welcome as they arrived at work Thursday.

Police and fire crews from all across the county - from the Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and more - drove past both Aspirus Riverview and Marshfield Clinic Medical Center with lights, sirens and horns blazing.

It was an effort the departments made together to ensure medical workers know they're supported and appreciated while they work day and night dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.