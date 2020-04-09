Weston girl spreading kindness during the pandemic one chalk at a time

(WESTON) WAOW - The snowy Thursday morning did not stop 6-year-old Nora Ammel from spreading some joy.

The little girl with a big heart wanted to make sure everyone at home knows they aren't alone.

"People they come home from the hospital and I want them to be happy," said Nora.

Although she doesn't know in too much detail how scary the COVID-19 pandemic is she just knows that it's bad.

"The corona virus keeps just spreading and spreading," Nora said.

With so much negativity and sadness going on around the pandemic Nora wanted to something special.

"She told me she wanted to color every side walk in Wausau and I told her its not possible we are two people," said Morgan Ammel, Nora's mom.

Morgan came up with the idea of a Facebook page called " Coloring Kindness Through the Quarantine, by Nora."

"We are going to drop off chalk to absolutely anybody who needs it and ask them to draw a picture and in that picture put her name and upload it to the group and Nora can see how big her little idea is," Morgan said.

The page has already gotten hundreds of requests and participants from across central Wisconsin.

Nora and her mom will be dropping off chalk for the next three days.

If you would like to participate you can click here.