Twitter skills challenge keeping D.C. Everest girls sharp

The D.C. Everest girls hoops season is over, but they're staying sharp this offseason through an unconventional method.

D.C. Everest girls basketball coach Matt Bullis made the call on Twitter for girls involved in the program--at all levels--to work on their skills, record it, and Tweet it.

Girls from 5th grade through high school have responded to the challenge.

It's a great way for them to keep their skills sharp, and a great way for Bullis to connect with his students.

"We miss the kids," Bullis said. "We're working hard at home to get them the work they have to do. But we just miss the relationships that we get have everyday with interacting with the kids. This was a way for us to do that to, for me to see some of the kids and see what they're up to."

You can check out all the videos here.