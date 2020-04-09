WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The owner of Becca's Cafe launched the Furlough Cafe Project this week.

The mission: bring meals to local small business employees who were recently furloughed.

Owner Jason Lowman said the idea started about two weeks ago. "We were really just looking to find ways to keep doing what we do here: providing meals."

On one hand, he noticed that he would need to adjust to the changing atmosphere with Safer at Home in place. On the other hand, he saw unemployment numbers skyrocket. He said, "it was clear there was going to be a need."

So, Becca's Cafe started with 100 meals. Offered Thursday and Friday for about an hour, at 10:30 a.m.

He said he is currently in talks with local restaraunts and businesses to grow the project.

You can donate to the Furlough Cafe Project here.