SAFER EMS always prepared for possible COVID-19 patients

(RIB MOUNTAIN) WAOW- Many first responders in our area have changed the way they answer medical calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring their safety as well as those around them.

The South Area Fire Department has measures in place when responding to a med call.

They make sure to put on their personal protective equipement from gowns, to gloves as well as a protective mask in case they need to do any procedures that are respiratory related.

"If you can't ask the screening questions for the patient you have to assume they are COVID positive for now and that is mostly to protect us," said Cally Gordon, an EMS for SAFER. "If we get called for a cardiac arrest and we have to perform CPR we are fully gowned and protected in case that patient comes back COVID positive we are protected."

The department even has a separate ambulance in place just for COVID-19 calls.

The drivers side is completely shielded off from where a patient would lay.

The department tells News 9 they will not refuse transport for anyone who chooses to go to the hospital.