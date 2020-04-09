Officials weigh in on how staying at home can impact sexual assault victims

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. So far this month a statewide Safer-at-Home order is still in place, and officials with The Women's Communiy in Wausau and CAP Services in Stevens Point say this can directly impact sexual assault victims.

“I do think the quarantine does post a very high risk for victims," said Jessica Lind, The Women's Community Program Coordinator of Sexual Assault Victims. "Particularly for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.”

"A lot of times they’re not safe at home if they’re living with an abusive person,” Family Crisis Center Shelter Advocate Mykeerah Zarazua said.

"People are then locked in with their abuser," said Erin Dunn, CAP Services Sexual Assault Victim Advocate. "Sometimes the abuser will make them feel like they’re unable to leave their home because you’re going to bring it back to us.”

Dunn said CAP Services has seen a spike in calls requesting resources during the current quarantine period. She also stated that sexual assault is one of the most under reported crimes.

“Sexual assault tends to be a silent crime, and the victims usually don’t come forward until much later,” Lind said.

"We know it’s happening in this community," Zarazua added. "It’s just not something that people share. A lot of times they don’t feel comfortable even telling their closest friends or family that this happened to them.”

Often times the misconception of sexual assault is that it's just rape according to Dunn. However, it can include things like touching, forced intercourse, showing someone explicit images online that they don't want to see, explicit text messages, or anything that happens to someone without their consent.

One in three men and one in six women have experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime.

"It affects everyone because if it’s not happening to you, it’s probably someone you know or have met. Or work with in your lifetime,” Dunn added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and you are in need of help, there are several options.

The Women's Community and CAP Services are offering 24/7 hotlines. They're also offering on-site walk ins. If you call the hotline it is confidential and can be used to find other resources closer to you.

You can find more information by clicking here, here, or here.