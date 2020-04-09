Officials: Disposable gloves are only helpful if used properly

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Disposable gloves are only beneficial to protect yourself from COVID-19 if used properly, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

Current CDC guidelines recommend wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE, like face masks in public settings but have yet to advance it, to include disposal gloves.

Laura Scudiere, Health Educator for the Marathon County Health Department, said gloves are only helpful to prevent spread of the coronavirus if used properly.

"If you touch a counter top, or a desk, or a shopping cart that has the virus on it and then you touch your eyes, or your nose, or your mouth, transmission could occur still," Scudiere said.

It's important to never re-use disposable gloves, and change them regularly. Officials say to always remove them properly; never touching skin-to-glove during removal.

For a step-by-step guide to proper removal view the video above.