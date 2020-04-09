Nicer Friday – Saturday, then a storm rolls in

The weather has been changeable and wild Thursday with the intervals of snow, sleet, and graupel showers followed by nice sunshine, and wind gusts to 35 mph. Most of the scattered precipitation will come to an end Thursday night, except up in the far north part of the state in the Lake Superior snow belt. The snow showers should end up there Friday morning. Otherwise it will be chilly with lows in the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds will taper to 10 mph and stay around 10-15 mph for Friday, so not as blustery as Thursday. There should be a decent amount of sunshine allowing highs to warm to the mid 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy as a weak front moves in. It will be a touch warmer with lows around 27 and highs in the low 50s. There is a chance of some light rain late in the day in the far southern part of the area.

Low pressure developing in the Central Plains will lift northeast toward the southern Great Lakes Sunday into Sunday night. This will throw a large shield of moisture into our region. As such we have an 80% chance of rain and snow on Easter and it will likely turn to all snow by evening. At this time it appears snow amounts before it tapers down to snow showers Monday morning could vary from 2 to 4 inches in the western part of the News 9 area to 4 to 10 inches elsewhere. If some lake effect snow pushes into far northern Wisconsin Monday, totals could get higher than that up toward parts of northern Iron and northern Vilas Counties. Otherwise travel conditions will likely be hazardous in many areas. There will also be gusty winds Sunday and Monday causing some blowing snow in spots and reduced visibility. Please stay tuned for updates on the situation as the details could certainly still change depending on the final storm track.

Otherwise the cold weather will intensify with highs just in the low 40s Sunday and holding in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Some occasional flurries are still possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully the winds will taper down some.

There should be some slight warming by next Thursday with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies. It looks like another front could work in by Thursday evening and next Friday causing a chance of mixed precipitation.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 9-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1947 - A tornado struck Woodward, OK, during the late evening killing 95 persons and causing six million dollars damage. The tornado, one to two miles in width, and traveling at a speed of 68 mph, killed a total of 167 persons along its 221 mile path from Texas into Kansas, injured 980 others, and caused nearly ten million dollars damage. (David Ludlum) A man looking out his front door was swept by a tornado from his home near Higgins TX and carried two hundred feet over trees. The bodies of two people, thought to be together at Glazier TX, were found three miles apart. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1977 - A storm brought 15.5 inches of rain to Jolo, WV, in thirty hours. (The Weather Channel)