Marshfield Church puts pictures in pews

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - While most would see pictures of empty churches and other houses of worship as a gloomy reminder of the steps necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19, one Marshfield Pastor sees an opportunity.

Pastor Daryn Bahn and his staff at Christ Lutheran Church wanted to let his congregation know they're still 'there' for mass.

How? By taking pictures of his parishoners and lining them up and down the pews, alongside puppets from the Children's Ministry.

Photo Courtesy of Marshfield OnFocus

Even when he live-streams his homilies to those at home, he's got a full house.

"It's really nice for my Associate Pastor and myself to keep in mind all of the people in our congregation. We miss them, we love them, we pray for them daily. And it's great to see their faces out in the pews."

Pastor Bahn says he'll gladly put more pictures - even if you aren't a member of Christian Lutheran - by sending a message to the Church's Facebook page.