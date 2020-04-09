Lawn and Landscape Update (part 3)

Based on the current weather forecast, it looks like the growing season will be on-hold for a while.

Hopefully by now you have been able to get the lawn raked, and clear away any (obviously) dead twigs or branches on trees and shrubs in the yard.

If you are unsure as to the status of a twig or branch, you can check my “thumb-scratching” technique in the first blog (https://waow.com/2020/03/23/lawn-and-landscape-update/)

I was able to finish hand-raking my lawn yesterday. It took several sessions to complete the task. But the effort was worth it as (shown below) a large amount of dead grass and debris came out. Don’t be concerned by the amount of dead material from the raking. If the lawn is in good health it will quickly fill-in again as time passes.

Debris from raking the front yard

In this blog update, I’d like to address the issue of field voles, and how to minimize their damage to the lawn.

After my house was built I decided to seed the lawn. Shortly after the lawn began to grow, I noticed small “nests” in several spots. Not sure what they were, I asked a lawn specialist who identified them as being from Field voles. To me the critters looked like mice, but there is a difference. According to Cornell University Cooperative Extension:

Compared to mice, field voles “have stouter bodies and have shorter tails which have more hair. Voles also have smaller eyes and ears than mice. They like to stay hidden from their predators and are active both day and night. For example, they will travel under snow cover. Voles like to eat woody plants by gnawing around the circumference of them. Very often property owners won’t discover what has happened until the snow melts. They may discover that there are 2-inch-wide runways where the vole has been, along with damaged grass that has been beaten down. Another thing that will happen once spring starts is the discovery of dead woody plants.”

Field Vole

Mouse

The same lawn specialist told me that if I wanted to maintain a quality lawn I would need to control the field voles. And he was certainly right! As the first lawn season progressed I found more and more “runways”. The vole activity occurred especially in the lawn area behind the house, which is adjacent to a naturalized area at the rear of the property.

My lawn ‘sage’ suggested control via either mouse traps or chemical bait. And once again the advice was right!

Mouse traps “bated” with a small dab of peanut butter are very effective, but can be a bit unpleasant when having to empty the traps. That first year I set mouse traps around the perimeter mainly in areas where the lawn met the naturalized area. This seemed to help "set the tone" as after a while the amount of vole activity diminished.

I have also had success using any of the chemical products containing "Bromethalin". These products are in the form of "chunks" that are sold in plastic containers. The Bromethalin ingredient is the key, as I have found other products without it are not as effective. I usually break the chunk into smaller pieces to extend the amount of product per container. During the growing season I will put a few pieces in a vole runway, or in a nest. Because most of my lawn receives full-sun, it grows very thick (and I keep it tall depending on how much rain there is as I don't have an irrigation system). A thick and tall lawn is a perfect place for vole nests. In late fall, before the first significant snowfall (and after I have mowed the lawn short for the winter) I will also spread some of the Bromethalin pieces around the yard, which seems to help minimize the number of runways and burrows during the winter. But there will always be some damage that occurs.

It is important to say that I only try to limit the vole population from the lawn and around the house. In the part of my property that is left naturalized I let the foxes, kestrels, and any neighborhood cats have their pick.

As always, if you have any comments/questions, please send an email: mbreunling@waow.com