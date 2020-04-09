It could dry down for mid-April but stay cool

As you probably have heard already from News 9 meteorologists, we are expecting some heavier rain and snow Easter Sunday into early Monday. It would sure be nice to get a week or 10 day break from the precipitation after that so the ground can start to dry down sufficiently for farmers and gardeners to get busy.

There is some hope in that regard. The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook for precipitation from April 17th to the 23rd indicates a chance of drier than normal conditions in Wisconsin and points westward. Meanwhile it may be wetter than normal in that period over the south and east United States as well as Alaska.

Meanwhile, we may not be able to shake the cool trend that we find ourselves in. The CPC temperature outlook for April 17th to the 23rd suggests cooler than normal conditions over most of the eastern two-thirds of the country, including Wisconsin. Keep the gloves and hats handy! Meanwhile it could be warmer than normal in the western U.S., Florida, and parts of Alaska.

Hang in there for you warm weather lovers out there. There are signs in the longer range models of seeing a pattern change for the end of April giving us more consistent mild weather here in Wisconsin.

Have a great Easter weekend!