Is Central Wisconsin flattening the curve?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With only one new confirmed case this week (as of Thursday) We asked the experts if that's an indicator of what's to come.

The short answer: It's too soon to tell.

First, let's take a look back.

The Wood County Health Department announced the first case in our area this March. Later adding one additional case.

Portage County had four confirmed cases.

Marathon County had 12 confirmed cases, the most in our area. Five of those cases were confirmed just last week.

Thursday, Oneida County announced one new confirmed case, bringing the total there to six.

That's been the only addition to the list this week. So, we asked the Executive Director at the Aspirus Network, "does that mean this is slowing down?"

Dr. Renee Smith said, " I think it is really too soon to tell ... As it pertains to some of the COVID models we may have seen and where we are with those curves, so I think we are in a waiting pattern."

Still, Dr. Smith explained, the cases we are seeing now represent action taken weeks ago. She noted it can take 2-14 days for symptoms to appear.

New data from the Department of Transportation shows fewer people have been on the road in Wisconsin through the month of March.

People are staying at home and social distancing.

"Those recommendations are very important," said Dr. Smith. "To make sure that as a community, we can try to minimize the potential for spread."

As we get closer to eater, the Marathon County Health Department warns of taking this as a sign to loosen that action. Fewer cases this week will not necessarily mean fewer cases next week.

So in addition to banned large gatherings in churches, Marathon County Health Officer Judy Burrows said, "I also want to stress the family gatherings, where we might have family coming from another city to join us for a meal, it's also important that we don't participate in that this year."

