Health experts congratulate good work flattening WI’s curve, worry impact in-person election had

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health experts say the last few days of coronavirus data, especially in Dane County, show the rate of new cases is slowing -- a sign that what we're doing to stop the spread of COVID-19 is working.

"And that is so reassuring," said UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof. "But as much as it is reassuring, it's also imperative that we keep doing that."

Dr. Pothof says our hard work has helped, flattening the curve more than expected -- but that's not a sign we should relax our precautions now, even a little bit.

"The curve would immediately go up again, and we'd be right back in the same position," he said.

An event threatening to do that: Tuesday's in-person election -- the effects of which we'll have to wait two weeks to feel.

"As healthcare providers, we were all extremely concerned about the decision to hold an in-person election during the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes," Dr. Pothof said. "We're going to have to wait and see. We know people were taking precautions... but nonetheless, we worry about what that might do to the transmissibility of COVID-19 in our communities."

Additionally, Dr. Pothof says the end of the pandemic will likely come at different times in different parts of Wisconsin. Areas like Milwaukee County, where the numbers are still rising sharply, will likely see the end sooner, but at a greater cost. Areas like Dane County, where the curve is flatter, will likely see the end later, but with fewer patients.