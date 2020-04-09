Feeling more wintry for today

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, blustery and much colder. A few flurries or light snow showers developing.

High: 41 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few snow showers possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 26 Wind: NW around 10

Friday: A few flurries early in the far north, otherwise partly or mostly sunny and cool.

High: 45 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15

A small blast of winter-like weather will be moving through the area today. A bigger blast of Winter could hit the area late in the weekend and it includes a chance of significant snow.

Get ready for a blustery northwest wind and colder temperatures for today. The wind will be in the range of 15 to 25 mph and high temps will only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Yo will want a warmer coat and a hat on hand for today. In addition, some scattered flurries and snow showers will be moving through. There might even be enough to coat the ground a little in a few spots. The highest chance of some small accumulation of snow will be in the far north, especially through tonight as there will be some lake enhancement of the snow in the far north.

The wind will die down a bit for tomorrow and we should have a fair amount of sun, so it won't be too bad of a day. Highs on Friday should top out in the mid 40s. Saturday should be fairly quiet with more clouds moving in and highs in the low 50s.

On Sunday it looks like a strong low pressure system will be moving into the Great lakes region of the country and it looks likely it will hit Northcentral Wisconsin with wind and snow. At this point it looks like the highest chance of several inches of snow will be around Marathon county and areas to the south and east. It will likely begin as a mix of rain and snow and then change over to all snow later Sunday, through Sunday night, and into Monday morning. Heavy snow is not a guarantee yet, but it is looking more likely.

Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 40s, then drop into the 30s for Monday through Wednesday of next week. In addition to the chilly temperatures, it will turn quite windy later Sunday and through Monday. Breezy conditions might even last through Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 9-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - International Falls, MN, reported their sixth straight record high for the date, with a reading of 77 degrees. A cold front ushering sharply colder weather into the north central U.S. produced wind gusts to 60 mph at Glasgow MT. (The National Weather Summary)