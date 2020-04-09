Garage destroyed, home damaged in Wausau fire

UPDATE: A garage is destroyed and a home damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon.

One person was inside at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

******************

Wausau (WAOW) -- Crews are responding to a fire in Wausau.

A News 9 reporter on scene says they can see smoke billowing near a home.

56th Ave. at Lombardy Dr. is closed off so crews can put out the flames.

Stick with News 9 for any developments.