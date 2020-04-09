Clark County campgrounds remain closed through May 14

Clark Co. (WAOW) -- The Clark County Health Department is keeping all county-owned campgrounds closed through May 14, they announced Thursday.

They will not take any new reservations for dates prior to June 1.

Brittany Mews, a health officer with the county's Health Dept., said the additional mitigation measures are necessary, "to prevent, suppress, and control the spread of the virus."

The order will help reduce non-essential travel, reduce drawing people from outside their county, and reduces the probability of groups of nine or more people congregating, among other reasons.

The public health order will expire at midnight on Thursday, May 14, unless the county decides to extend it.