Celebrating Hometown Heroes: You can get involved

WAUSAU (WAOW) - News 9 and Midwest Communications radio stations join forces to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together we are partnering for the Celebrating Hometown Heroes.

We will recognize local people caring for and helping those in need.

"They need some love!" WIFC Radio's Dave Kallaway says. "We want to share the stories of the nurses, doctors and firefighters."

You can nominate local heroes here.

Starting April 17 winners will be announced.

You can find out who they are on Wake Up Wisconsin and the radio stations.

Winners will receive gift packages from area businesses.