BREAKING: New details tell of stabbing suspect’s plan, assault on two brothers.

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - A probable cause statement from the Marathon County Clerk of Courts sheds light on the fatal stabbing of two brothers in the Town of Cleveland earlier this week.

According to the statement, the suspect - Brandon Noll - had been "planning the killing since Thursday or Friday (April 2nd or 3rd)."

Noll, along with his brother, Jason, lived at the same address as the victims, identified by police now as Michael Louis Stone and William Raymond Stone, the Noll's biological father and the Stone's biological mother.

The statement continues to cite a police interview with Noll, who allegedly said wanted to use a knife from the kitchen drawer.

He allegedly considered using a gun, but, quoting Noll, "wanted to stab them because it's quiet."

Noll stated that he planned to kill the two brothers quickly.

The probable cause statement says Noll told police he hid behind a partitian in the home while one of the victims was playing video games. Noll allegedly made a noise, which made the victim turn and confront Noll. Noll then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

The noise of the attack, according to the statement, drew the second brother to investigate. The second victim tried to stop the attack, then tried to flee up the stairs.

Noll said he observed the first brother trying to use his phone, which Noll allegedly took.

The initial call to police was placed, according to the Sheriff's Department, by Brandon's brother, Jason, who called 911 after finding Michael and William injured.

Noll allegedly told detectives he'd been wanting to kill someone his entire life, and that Tuesday "felt like the day he would do it," allegedly telling detectives he wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

During the ensuing police investigation following Brandon Noll's arrest, police found one of the victims with several wounds to his abdomen consistent with slashing injuries, and a knife next to him.

The second brother was found unresponsive in the basement in a pool of blood.

Noll is still being held on a $5 million bond. He's due back in court on April 17th.