Aspirus Hospitals mark April with Donate Life flag

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus Hospital System promoted organ donation this week with the raising of a special flag and a moment of silence.

The Donate Life flag was first introduced in the US in 2006 and serves as a reminder for visitors to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor.

A moment of silence during the ceremony lasted 1 minute, 13 seconds, representing the 113,000 people on the organ donor waiting list.

"One family's heartbreak, one person's tragedy...one persons's ending can create another person's beginning, and another person's hope," said Dr. Ryan Andrews, MD, the Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus Wausau.

Dr. Andrews went on to say that one person, when signed up to be a donor, can save up to eight lives.

If you'd like to become an organ donor, you can click here for more information.