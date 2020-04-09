Area schools support athletes, students with #BeTheLight

Lights shone brightly over Thom Field, Oak Island Park, Stiehm Stadium, and many other fields across Wausau and Wisconsin Thursday night.

It was all part of the #BeTheLight campaign.

It's a campaign meant to show area students and athletes that the teachers and coaches haven't forgotten about them.

"Just to know that we love those kids, we're supporting those kids, and we're thinking of those kids, is how I came to take be the light today, and go out and flip those switches later," said James Sekel, athletic director of D.C. Everest High School.

The campaign started as a way to honor athletes who haven't been able to take the field this spring because of the coronavirus.

But here in Wausau, they're not just thinking of the athletes when they switch the lights on.

"You and I can reflect very easily back on our senior year of high school, and what those last couple of months felt like. How much you look forward to it, how exciting it is. Knowing the end is coming, but there's so much fun to be had throughout the course of the spring. Our kids are missing that. I want to make it very clear, this isn't just about our athletes, this is about every single student in all of our schools, because all of our kids has lost something pretty significant," said Greg Harvey, Wausau East's athletic director.

Merrill, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield are among schools who participated in the campaign a week ago.