WEC: Nothing has changed yet for May 12 Special Election

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Wisconsin just made it through voting in the spring election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the 7th congressional district will have to prepare for another election in May.

Former Congressman Sean Duffy left the seat back in September, and a special election to replace that seat has been set for May 12.

Despite back and forth changes in the days and hours leading up to the spring election, the Wisconsin Election Commission said deadlines and dates for the May special election "are still in accordance with state statute."

However democratic candidate Tricia Zunker hopes an adjustment is made.

"Nobody should risk their lives to exercise their fundamental right to vote," Zunker said. "I believe that this May 12 special election should be moved to a mail-in election."

Zunker said if this change is made, it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

"I am concerned, that's why I'm being vocal early on because I believe we have to address this early," she said.

But Zunker's opponent, republican candidate Tom Tiffany, said, "We must have safe and orderly elections, including in-person voting, and state support is crucial in this effort to ensure no voters are disenfranchised."

Both candidates don't want to see the election postponed, citing a need for representation in Washington D.C.

The May 12 election will take place after the current Stay at Home order ends on April 24.