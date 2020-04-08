Wausau PD close skate park, enforcing Governor’s order

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department wants people to remember that while they can go for walks in city parks, skate parks and jungle gyms are off-limits.

Wausau Police hung more police tape around the Wausau skate park along River Drive and Oak Island Park after reports people were violating Gov. Tony Ever's "Safer at Home" order and gathering in the park on Wednesday.

In a video on the department's Facebook Page, Deputy Chief Matt Barnes said department has seen a problem with people not following the rules.

"On a daily basis we're asking people to leave the skate park who have gone under or over the tape who have ignored the signage that's here saying that this playground or skate park is closed," Barnes said.

The governor's orders closes all playgrounds but leaves the parks open.

The consequences of violating that order is up to 30 days in jail and a 500 dollar fine.