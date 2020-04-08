Second stabbing victim dies in Marathon Co.

Brandon D. Noll, 22, accused of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide

UPDATE: The second stabbing victim died of his injuries Tuesday evening, according to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept.

The sheriff's department says a State Patrol trooper performed a pit maneuver on the suspect and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Brandon Noll, the man police say was involved in a fatal stabbing in the Town of Cleveland Tuesday, will be making an appearance via video in court.

Officials with the Marathon County Courthouse said Noll will be appearing for a probable cause hearing, saying that the State's Attorney has not yet scheduled Noll for an initial apperance.

Noll is accused of stabbing two people - one fatally - off County Road P north of Stratford Tuesday, followed by a high speed chase through Marshfield. He's also accused of stealing a car after crashing mid-pursuit.

Court records show Noll is a convicted felon with previous drug and burglary charges.

