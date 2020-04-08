Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

TOWN OF PINE GROVE (WAOW) - Thieves steal $20,000 worth of farming equipment, tools and hunting supplies.

It took place at Hutkowski Farms in the Town of Pine Grove near Bancroft.

The owners reported the burglary April 4.

"They saw things out of place and investigated and found numerous things stolen," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Investigators believe at least two thieves stole: welding equipment/tools, ice fishing sonar, a night vision scope, crossbow, numerous trail cameras and other items.

If you have any information on the theft:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.