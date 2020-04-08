Masonite Marshfield union employees on strike

Marshfield (WAOW) -- Employees at Masonite in Marshfield in local union 1733 are on strike.

There are 325-350 employees impacted.

Masonite Architectural is a door manufacturing company in Marshfield.

The labor union says employees are taking action today because the employees don't believe the company should be considered essential during COVID-19.

It should also be noted, the union and the company did not reach a contract agreement and the contract expired April 1.