Marshfield Clinic Health System announces temporary furloughs

Marshfield (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced temporary furloughs of some of the staff.

In a statement to News 9, the company says employees not involved in the preparation for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients will be impacted.

Wages will also be reduced for executives, management, physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

Marshfield Clinic says the company has rescheduled non-emergency medical appointment and procedures along with closing or changing the hours of some centers.

Those changes have resulted in a drop of patients, which the company says has led to the staff furloughs.

The health system says staff will be recalled if the situation changes.

"We understand the fear and stress all of us are feeling during this pandemic. But we are and will be strong for our patients with and without this virus. When the virus passes, we will open our doors to all of our patients and resume the care they rightfully expect and deserve," the company said in a statement.