Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha.

He provided no further details. Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp, then a Pentagon employee, turned the tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president.