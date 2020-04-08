DNR investigating another potential animal poisoning in the Northwoods

Northwoods (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a dog they think could be related to several other animal poisonings in the area.

Investigators say the owners were walking their dog on public land in Forest Co. The German Shepherd died April 1. Lab tests are pending, however, poison is believed to be a potential cause of death.

There have been several domestic dog deaths in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. Other animals have also been found poisoned in those areas.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact the DNR at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.