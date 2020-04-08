Dense Fog Advisory from WED 1:04 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog will be thickest in low lying areas and

near bodies of water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&