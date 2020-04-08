Dense Fog Advisory from WED 1:04 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from WED 1:04 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog will be thickest in low lying areas and
near bodies of water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&