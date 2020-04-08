Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air travel delays are likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&