Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Air travel delays are likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&