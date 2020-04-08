Congress in standoff on virus aid, but first checks coming

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congress is rushing headlong into a conflict over the next coronavirus aid package.

The White House wants to pump $250 billion into a small business fund but opposes Democrats' proposal to tack on billions for protective gear, food stamps and aid to state and local governments.

Still, signs of fresh progress have emerged. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers direct deposits to Americans will begin next week. Mnuchin also said $98 billion has been approved for the small business loans, according to a person unauthorized to discuss a private conference call with lawmakers and granted anonymity.

President Donald Trump is urging passage of the small business funds "ASAP." A test vote is set for Thursday.