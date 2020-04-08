Central Wisconsin groups react to the end of Bernie Sanders’s campaign

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday he will be dropping out of the race.

The 78-year-old nominee put up a strong fight to win the seat at the oval office.

However, the ending of his campaign is sad news for those who were ready to support him until the very end.

" A few of our members were out on the 400 block doing a honk and wave before the virus happened," said Ka Lo, part of Our Wisconsin Revolution in Marathon County. "It's heartbreaking for all of us we were all supportive and hopeful."

The group says they were huge Sanders fans because he was committed to making sure every American had access to health care.

Members of the opposite political party are taking the end of Sanders's campaign as good news.

"I think some of Bernie's fundraising was starting to dry out and he certainly wasn't able to have some of his big rallies where he was able to get the college kids to turn out," said Kevin Hermening of the Marathon County Republican Party.

The Washington Post reports Sanders's decision came after COVID-19 put a halt on all traditional campaigning.

So where does this leave former Vice President Joe Biden as he goes head to head with President Donald Trump?

"The strategic move around this is pretty obvious that the democrats want to shore up unification in plenty of time to go head to head with Trump so what I think its a major clash with Joe Biden and Trump as a whole," said Eric Giordano, a Political Science professor for UW-Stevens Point Marathon County.

The rest of the country still has to vote for their presidential primaries, which will still have Sanders's name on it.

"It's sort of like if you take Wisconsin ballot once the ballots are printed you don't remove the names so he already qualified for the ballot," said Giordano.

"If he is pulled out for the race people can still vote for him but the writing on the wall is clearly that Biden is going to get the nomination," he said.

We still do not know if Biden or Sander's won in Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin.