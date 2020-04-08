Aspirus postpones building new YMCA clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Wausau Hospital has announced they're postponing the construction of a new clinic near the Woodson YMCA.

Aspirus has a partnership with the YMCA, and the decision to put the project on hold is a measure to ensure all of the resources from Aspirus at this time are going toward fighting COVID-19.

"You also will be hearing potentially in the future that certain clinic sights that are smaller, or maybe not as utilized might be consolidated as we start to bring our clinics closer together and change our hours," Aspirus President/CEO Matt Heywood said. "So we can prepare for more people in the future and be more efficient.”

The project is expected to remain on hold for 12 to 18 months, but it may be revisitied every quarter, which coould potentially extend the wait time depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.