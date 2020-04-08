A long cool spell moving in

Spring will be on hold for the next week to 10 days thanks to a persistent pattern developing that pulls cold air from northern Canada down into our region! The first wave of cooler air is pushing in Wednesday night with lows dropping to 29 with northwest winds of 10-15 mph. There could be a few passing light snow showers in far northern Wisconsin. Otherwise skies look partly cloudy. It should be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and blustery. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph will drop the wind chills to the upper 20s to low 30s most of the day. Be sure to have a good solid coat on and possibly the hat and gloves for your outdoor activities! There could also be some patchy flurries or light snow showers.

High pressure will be overhead Friday allowing for somewhat lighter winds and a greater amount of sunshine. After lows in the mid 20s, highs should reach the mid 40s. Saturday also looks like a quiet day although there will be more clouds again as a weather system passes to our south. Some light rain could clip southern Wisconsin. Highs should reach around 49 degrees.

We still have potential trouble brewing for Sunday into Monday. It appears a powerful low pressure system will develop right on top of the western Great Lakes region. It will likely deliver a mix of rain and snow Sunday with increasing winds. That wintry mix probably will turn to all snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulations certainly could be significant. Travel will likely be hazardous in a good chance of our area, however the exact details will have to be worked out as the system gets closer. It does look rather windy early next week to blow some of that snow around. The snowfall should taper to scattered snow showers by midday Monday. Temperatures will be more like early March with highs in the low 40s Sunday and just mid to upper 30s Monday.

A few light snow showers and gusty winds may linger into next Tuesday with highs again in the 30s. Hopefully there will be increasing sunshine by next Wednesday. The temperatures however still look to struggle, just climbing into the mid to upper 30s.

We will definitely need to call on our patience to deal with this long spell of cool and wintry weather coming up. Hang in there!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 8-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Strong northerly winds ushered cold air into the north central U.S. The strong winds, gusting to 60 mph at Rapid City SD and Williston ND, reduced visibilities in blowing dust over the Dakotas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - Two dozen cities in the southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. Phoenix AZ equaled their record for April of 104 degrees established just the previous day. (The National Weather Summary)