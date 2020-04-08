A colder trend after today

Today: Areas of fog early, then variable clouds and becoming breezy in the afternoon. A small chance of showers in the far south (south of Stevens Point).

High: 57 Wind: West-Northwest around 5, becoming 10-20 later

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 29 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, blustery and much colder. A few flurries or light snow showers possible.

High: 41 Wind: NW 20-30

Decent weather will be in the area for today, then it will go downhill. A much colder weather pattern is developing and it will stick around for a while.

Some areas will be foggy during the early morning today. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Juneau, and Adams counties. After the fog, we will have variable clouds and highs in the 50s. There is a small chance of a few showers in far southern parts of the area around midday and into the afternoon, but most of the area should be dry. The winds will increase a bit in the afternoon, becoming west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

As colder air moves in from the north, there could be a few spotty snow showers in the Northwoods this evening. A few snow showers will likely form in the north once again on Thursday. For most areas, there will only be scattered flurries on Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be blustery and much colder with highs in the low 40s and winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph.

Friday will be cool with less wind and more sunshine. Highs should top out in the mid 40s. Saturday will be quiet as well with increasing clouds and the mercury rising up close to 50.

A slight chance of rain and snow will develop Saturday night and the chance will increase on Sunday and Monday. A powerful low pressure system will be developing and moving into the Great Lakes region of the country and it could hit our area with significant rain or snow. As it looks now, precipitation would be mostly rain on Sunday and then change over to snow Sunday night into Monday. It is too early to say whether there will be a direct hit on our area, but you should keep it in mind if you do have some Easter Sunday plans.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 8-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1973 - A severe storm brought high winds and heavy snow to Iowa. Belle Plain received 20 inches of snow, and 19 inches blanketed Dubuque, record totals for both locations for so late in the season. Snow drifts up to sixteen feet high closed highways. (David Ludlum)