WisDOT restricting in-person services at DMV beginning April 8

Beginning April 8, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be further restricting all in-person services at the DMV.

The restrictions are being put in place in an enhanced effort to protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice, the service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions except the following services, which will be available by appointment only:

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)

Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process (IDPP)

New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting

To make an appointment for one of these essential services while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.

The DMV also has other modifications in place while the Safer at Home order is in place. These include:

All driver licenses and CDLs renewals are extended 60 days

All ID cards can be renewed online

Emissions testing requirements have been deferred

Registration renewals should still be completed by mail or online by the renewal date

Non-CDL driver skills tests have been cancelled until further notice

A robust online presence (wisconsindmv.gov) to assist with your other DMV needs.

All online options will still be fully available and open for use during this time. Services include:

All vehicle-related transactions (including renewing registration, titling a vehicle, etc.)

Obtaining a duplicate driver license

Changing address

Services can also be completed by mail or through third-party providers.





